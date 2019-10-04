Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,142,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,788,756. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

