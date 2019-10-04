Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,214,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,394,000 after buying an additional 156,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,788,756. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

