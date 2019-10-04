CIBC Increases Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.25 to C$15.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.19.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.94, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.86. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$11.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.75.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.