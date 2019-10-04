CIBC Cuts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$45.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$100.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.40.

Canopy Growth stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$31.03. 898,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,283. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion and a PE ratio of -4.99. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$27.25 and a 12-month high of C$76.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Ru Wadasinghe sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total transaction of C$1,176,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,334 shares in the company, valued at C$1,176,023.52.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

