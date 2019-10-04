Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHP.UN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$14.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE CHP.UN traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.92. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$11.31 and a 52-week high of C$14.75.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

