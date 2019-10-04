Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Up 5.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.86, approximately 1,771,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,147,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

Specifically, Director James A. Star bought 41,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $994,012.74. Also, Director Sharon Mccollam bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.