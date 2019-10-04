Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Private Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in Chevron by 63.9% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.99. The stock had a trading volume of 216,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $225.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

In other news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

