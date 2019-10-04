Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $339.99

Shares of Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $339.99 and traded as high as $276.00. Chesnara shares last traded at $270.00, with a volume of 45,570 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSN shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Chesnara to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Chesnara to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Chesnara in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $407.42 million and a P/E ratio of 7.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 286.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 339.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79, a quick ratio of 40.41 and a current ratio of 41.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.43 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. Chesnara’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Mark Hesketh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of £15,100 ($19,730.82).

About Chesnara (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

