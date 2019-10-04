Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)’s share price was down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33, approximately 64,764,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 49,442,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.94 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 306,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 266,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 132,046 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $535,982,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $23,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

