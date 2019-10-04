Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.77

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $10.87. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 171,589 shares changing hands.
Separately, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $978.74 million and a P/E ratio of -5.66.
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
