Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.77

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $10.87. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 171,589 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $978.74 million and a P/E ratio of -5.66.

In other Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund news, Senior Officer Leon Aarts purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$59,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$697,620. Also, Director Douglas Muzyka purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at C$142,296. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,112 shares of company stock worth $414,273.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

