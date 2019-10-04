Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Cut to $14.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chemours from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.77.

Get Chemours alerts:

NYSE CC traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,808. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Chemours has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.57.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

In related news, insider E Bryan Snell purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,747.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Newman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $328,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,165.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,790 shares of company stock valued at $799,332 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Chemours by 44.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 580.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,995 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Chemours by 17.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Chemours by 3,669.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 269,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 262,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 39.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 372,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 105,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.