Chemours (NYSE:CC) Given New $14.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chemours from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Chemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

NYSE CC traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. 2,176,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,808. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $207,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,077.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Newman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $328,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,165.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 53,790 shares of company stock worth $799,332. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 137,143 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP increased its stake in Chemours by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 227,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 102,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $953,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

