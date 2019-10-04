Cheesecoin Price Tops $0.0001 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Cheesecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and STEX. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $25,027.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00190505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.01014655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00089333 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cheesecoin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 350,379,972 coins and its circulating supply is 340,364,599 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

Cheesecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, STEX, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

