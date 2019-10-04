Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $1.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.20) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chanticleer an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BURG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chanticleer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oak Ridge Finl. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chanticleer in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Chanticleer stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 109,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,506. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.62. Chanticleer has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 93.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 4.94% of Chanticleer at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

