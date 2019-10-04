Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CYOU. BidaskClub raised Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Changyou.Com in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of Changyou.Com stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,677. The company has a market capitalization of $505.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. Changyou.Com has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $22.27.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $118.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Changyou.Com will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

