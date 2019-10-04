CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CGGYY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 59,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. CGG has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.

