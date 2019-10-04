Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

CERS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Cerus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cerus in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Cerus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.63.

CERS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 825,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,195. Cerus has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $667.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 98.69% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 16,444 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $82,384.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,903 shares of company stock worth $394,513 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

