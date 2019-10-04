Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Receives $28.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

CSFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Oakley bought 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $82,332.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 206,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,711.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSFL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. 650,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. Centerstate Bank has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $196.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

