Centauri (CTX) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. Centauri has a total market capitalization of $155,464.00 and $355.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centauri has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038810 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.45 or 0.05468964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001070 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Centauri

CTX is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 43,582,727 coins and its circulating supply is 43,004,176 coins. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

