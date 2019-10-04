Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered Celgene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.60.

Shares of CELG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.61. 239,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,794. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. Celgene has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celgene will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celgene by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,115,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,002,460,000 after acquiring an additional 929,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Celgene by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,422 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Celgene by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,630,000 after acquiring an additional 69,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Celgene by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at $637,066,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

