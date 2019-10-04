Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Shares Down 9.4%

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO)’s stock price was down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.78, approximately 6,908,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,308,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrizo Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The stock has a market cap of $697.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.76 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 55.87% and a return on equity of 25.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $78,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,102.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $231,520. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRZO. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $14,487,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,086.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,689 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 186.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 643,972 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,154.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 532,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 490,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,792.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 358,159 shares in the last quarter.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

