Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carolina Financial Corporation is the holding company of CresCom Bank. It operates through three reportable segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and other. Its deposit products include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, residential lot loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company also offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing; and cash management services. Carolina Financial Corporation is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CARO. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Carolina Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Carolina Financial stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,427. Carolina Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $768.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carolina Financial news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,654.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W. Scott Brandon sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $91,229.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,497.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,192 shares of company stock worth $365,696. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 584.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

