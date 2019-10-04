Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$346.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$345.00 to C$346.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.
CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$326.00 to C$345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$319.00 to C$330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$336.56.
TSE:CP traded down C$1.92 on Friday, hitting C$282.87. 88,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,105. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$308.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$301.95. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$228.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$323.71.
In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$311.21, for a total value of C$995,883.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$315.03, for a total value of C$72,456.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$249,188.73. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,164.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
