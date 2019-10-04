Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$346.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$345.00 to C$346.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$326.00 to C$345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$319.00 to C$330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$336.56.

TSE:CP traded down C$1.92 on Friday, hitting C$282.87. 88,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,105. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$308.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$301.95. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$228.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$323.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported C$4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.19 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499997 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$311.21, for a total value of C$995,883.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$315.03, for a total value of C$72,456.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$249,188.73. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,164.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

