Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Trading Down 7.4%

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) shares dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 3,007,788 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,106,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($4.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Camber Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

