Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Down 7.6%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.01, approximately 23,028,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 10,098,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $904.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $167.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 192,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,963 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 137,317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 152,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

