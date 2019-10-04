Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of ELY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,869. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $446.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.12 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.74%.

In related news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $262,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,276 shares in the company, valued at $625,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 627,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 576,838 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 545,721 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,735,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

