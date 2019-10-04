CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.78

Shares of CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.81. CAIXABANK/ADR shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 249 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAIXY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Societe Generale downgraded CAIXABANK/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded CAIXABANK/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

