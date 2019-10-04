Bushveld Minerals’ (BMN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Bushveld Minerals stock opened at GBX 21.10 ($0.28) on Monday. Bushveld Minerals has a one year low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 49.40 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of $236.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.47.

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

