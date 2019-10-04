Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294,938 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.62% of Brookline Bancorp worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 244,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1,695.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 70,839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 381,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKL opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.30 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKL. BidaskClub raised Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price objective on Brookline Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy sold 4,704 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $65,997.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 20,155 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $296,883.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,396 shares in the company, valued at $212,053.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,859 shares of company stock worth $392,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

