Brokerages Set Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) PT at GBX 1,542

Shares of Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,542 ($20.15).

KWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,916 ($25.04) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,210 ($15.81) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,210 ($15.81) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

LON:KWS traded down GBX 25.42 ($0.33) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,157 ($15.12). The stock had a trading volume of 294,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,596. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,405.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,514.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 885 ($11.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,992 ($26.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $753.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

