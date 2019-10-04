Brokerages Set Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) PT at GBX 1,542

Shares of Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,542 ($20.15).
KWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,916 ($25.04) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,210 ($15.81) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,210 ($15.81) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
LON:KWS traded down GBX 25.42 ($0.33) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,157 ($15.12). The stock had a trading volume of 294,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,596. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,405.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,514.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 885 ($11.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,992 ($26.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $753.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63.
About Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.
