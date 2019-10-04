Brokerages Set Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Price Target at $8.25

Shares of Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research firms have commented on INAP. Raymond James downgraded shares of Internap from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Internap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internap from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Internap by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Internap by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Internap by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Internap by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 578,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Internap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INAP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,721. Internap has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $73.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Internap will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

