Brokerages Set G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target at $62.60

Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,539.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTHX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,367. The stock has a market cap of $854.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.27. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

