Brokerages Set Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) Price Target at GBX 898.75

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 898.75 ($11.74).

AGK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, July 29th.

AGK traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 800.20 ($10.46). The stock had a trading volume of 263,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 804.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 807.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57. Aggreko has a 1-year low of GBX 690.40 ($9.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 886.80 ($11.59).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of GBX 9.38 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

