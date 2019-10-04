Brokerages Expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.31). Akebia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akebia Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKBA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 125.3% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 100,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,885,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 216.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 70,086 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKBA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 383,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,239. The firm has a market cap of $465.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.