Brokerages Expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.31). Akebia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akebia Therapeutics.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKBA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 125.3% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 100,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,885,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 216.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 70,086 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKBA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 383,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,239. The firm has a market cap of $465.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.