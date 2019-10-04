Brokerages Anticipate TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) to announce $61.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.76 million. TPG Specialty Lending posted sales of $63.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $237.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.00 million to $247.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $260.01 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $278.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPG Specialty Lending.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 54.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 403.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Earnings History and Estimates for TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

