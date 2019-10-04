Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $6.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Edap Tms an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

EDAP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.39. 4,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,738. The company has a market capitalization of $125.86 million, a PE ratio of 219.50 and a beta of 1.88. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Edap Tms had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Edap Tms by 762.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 181,401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Edap Tms by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 184,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

