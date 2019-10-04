Brokerages Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Announce $2.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. Discover Financial Services reported earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,285.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $441,493.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 75.6% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 72,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,270. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

