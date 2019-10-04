Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Increased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $270.90. 407,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,351. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.81. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $208.23 and a 52-week high of $323.20. The company has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.06.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total value of $5,774,200.00. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,026,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

