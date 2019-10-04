Bread (BRD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $95,142.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Bread token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002853 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Tokenomy and OKEx. Bread has a market cap of $20.70 million and approximately $95,142.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bread has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00191558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.01016531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023979 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00090341 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Tokenomy, Cobinhood, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

