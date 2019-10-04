Bragg Gaming Group (CVE:BRAG) Trading 9.8% Higher

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (CVE:BRAG) shares traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, 152,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 163,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides online gaming services. It focuses in the areas of legalized U.S. sports betting and the e-sports industry. The company operates Oryx, a turn-key gaming solution provider. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

