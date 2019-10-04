BOXX Token [Blockparty] Price Reaches $0.0425 on Exchanges (BOXX)

BOXX Token [Blockparty] (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, BOXX Token [Blockparty] has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. BOXX Token [Blockparty] has a total market capitalization of $988,876.00 and approximately $167,989.00 worth of BOXX Token [Blockparty] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOXX Token [Blockparty] token can currently be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOXX Token [Blockparty] Profile

BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,241,740 tokens. The Reddit community for BOXX Token [Blockparty] is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty . The official website for BOXX Token [Blockparty] is www.goblockparty.com

BOXX Token [Blockparty] Token Trading

BOXX Token [Blockparty] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOXX Token [Blockparty] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOXX Token [Blockparty] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOXX Token [Blockparty] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

