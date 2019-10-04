BOX (NYSE:BOX) Given New $21.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s current price.

BOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.97. 42,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,797. BOX has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 491.54%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 756.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $17,790,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.