Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report earnings per share of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Boston Properties reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $733.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.14 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.96%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.89. 1,025,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,339. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $107.84 and a twelve month high of $140.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.