Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report earnings per share of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Boston Properties reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $733.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.14 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.96%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.89. 1,025,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,339. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $107.84 and a twelve month high of $140.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

