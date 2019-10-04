BOScoin (BOS) Price Up 4.3% This Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. BOScoin has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $4,058.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. During the last week, BOScoin has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 963,256,050 coins and its circulating supply is 680,933,288 coins. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

