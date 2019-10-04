Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 36,928.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after buying an additional 6,218,711 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,774.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,510,613,000 after buying an additional 3,928,546 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after buying an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,211,577,000 after buying an additional 2,311,630 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $367.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $470.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.33.

Shares of BA traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $368.40. 1,027,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,002. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

