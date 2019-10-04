BLOC.MONEY Market Cap Hits $72,116.00 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and STEX. BLOC.MONEY has a market capitalization of $72,116.00 and $58.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00191502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.01016524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00090015 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Profile

BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 10,731,326 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money . The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money

Buying and Selling BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

