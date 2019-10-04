Blackwall (ASX:BWF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Blackwall Ltd (ASX:BWF) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.95 ($0.67) and last traded at A$0.95 ($0.67), 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.98 ($0.70).

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 million and a P/E ratio of 18.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Blackwall’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO.

