BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (BYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

BYM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.25. 395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,898. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $14.27.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

