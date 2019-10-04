BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (BAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BAF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

