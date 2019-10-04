Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 31st

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr alerts:

BGY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. 32,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,038. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.